Kamloops Mounties blame drunk driver for single-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada

Mounties say booze is to blame for a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of the highway near Beaton Road in Cherry Creek at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 8.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the driver was drunk.

“As part of an impaired driving investigation, roadside breath tests were administered, which both registered a reading of ‘fail,’ indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” she said.

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.