Kamloops Mounties arrest teen after ruckus at downtown coffee shop

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say a teenager was arrested outside a downtown coffee shop following a fight involving a group of youths.

According to police, officers were called to the 400-block of Lansdowne Street at about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, after a confrontation between youths escalated to violence.

“The situation was quickly broken up by others in attendance,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“While officers were investigating, the suspect exited the restaurant yelling and swearing, and was arrested for assault.”

Evelyn said the teen was released to their caregiver “once they had calmed down."