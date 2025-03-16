Mounties investigate two burglaries at same Kamloops hotel

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a pair of burglaries at an Aberdeen hotel.

According to police, officers were called to a hotel on Rogers Way about break-ins on March 3 and March 7.

“According to the report, the first one involved a man breaking into the hotel’s office — nothing was reported stolen,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“On Friday, March 7, the office was again broken into and cash and cheques were taken.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.