Pineridge Golf Course opening for another season starting this weekend

Photo: KTW file Pineridge Golf Course is opening for the 2025 season.

Pineridge Golf Course is opening for another season starting this weekend.

General Manager Adam Hicks said the course hopes to welcome its first golfers of 2025 on Saturday — so long as forecasted snowfall doesn’t materialize. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, they will take it day by day.

Tee times can be booked by calling the golf course, or going online.

The golf course in east Kamloops has been slated for redevelopment for a number of years.

Last summer, city council approved rezoning and an Official Community Plan amendment that would allow a large residential development to rise on the property — but council heard it could take quite some time for any construction to actually begin.

The golf course first opened in 1990, changing ownership in 2008.

Pineridge isn’t the only golf course opening this week. A number of other Kamloops-area courses and driving ranges have already started operations, while others are waiting on warmer weather.