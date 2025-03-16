Sun Peaks Resort to close out record-breaking season with three weekends of celebrations

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort/Reuben Krabbe.

Coming off the back of a record-breaking year, Sun Peaks Resort says it is launching a new festival with three weekends of celebrations to close out the season.

The resort says its Spring Snow Fest will celebrate spring skiing and riding, live music, mountain competitions and après-ski culture.

“Each of the three weekends under our new Spring Snow Fest banner follows a theme, with live music being a real focal point,” said Christina Antoniak, director of communications with the resort.

“The idea is for this expansive end of season celebration to grow and evolve in the years to come. We’re stoked for this to become a highlight of everyone’s ski season.”

Celebrations will kick off on the first weekend, from March 27 to March 30, and will include a slalom race, the resort’s annual Stoke Showdown: Invitational Big Air, a garden party rail jam outdoor performances from a slew of DJ’s.

The following weekend, from April 5 to April 6, will see slopeside BBQs at the village base, patio parties and live music.

During the last weekend, from April 11 to April 13, retro outerwear is encouraged as part of the resort’s Wonder Weekend event, which will include the Slush Cup, bike slalom, cross track race and more slope side BBQs and live music.

The final day of the 2024-25 ski season will be Sunday, April 13.

The resort said it has broken numerous skier visitation records this season, including the biggest opening day in history on Nov. 23 and the most skiers on-mountain in a single day on Dec. 29.

“This was followed by strong overnight visitation levels from mid-January through mid-March,” Antoniak said.

"Spring Snow Fest in Sun Peaks is set to become a signature end-of-season event, and this year is just the beginning."

More information on the Spring Snow Fest, including new deals for the remainder of this season and season passes for next year, are available online.