City of Kamloops spring activity guide offers recreation, arts programs

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops’ spring and summer recreation programs opened for registration this week, with aquatics, sports, fitness and arts classes on offer.

“If you are excited about longer days and warmer weather, what better way to manifest spring than to book and plan all your favourite spring and summer activities,” the city said in a news release.

A hard copy of the guide can be picked up at city hall, local libraries, and recreation facilities across the city.

Register can be done through the City of Kamloops website, over the phone at 250-828-3500, or in person at the Tournament Capital Centre, Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre or the Kamloops Museum and Archives.

View the online activity guide here.