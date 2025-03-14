Teenager in hospital with serious injuries following altercation in North Kamloops, police say

Photo: Castanet

A teenaged boy is in hospital with serious injuries following an altercation Thursday night in North Kamloops.

According to police, the incident took place at about 9:30 p.m. in the 700-block of Tranquille Road.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a group of people in a grey Volkswagen became involved in an altercation with a group of people.

“During the altercation, one of the passengers in the vehicle was struck with an object and suffered serious injury requiring emergency surgery,” she said.

“The victim, a teenager, remains in hospital. Details surrounding his condition are unknown at this time.”

Evelyn said Mounties became involved shortly after 3 a.m., when they were notified about a seriously injured teen at the hospital.

Investigators will likely be at the scene on Friday gathering evidence.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed, captured security video or dash-camera footage, or been involved in the confrontation, to please come forward as soon as possible,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“If you have a business in the area, please review your CCTV from that night, paying particular attention for the grey Volkswagen, to help us further the investigation into what happened.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.