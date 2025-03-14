Kamloops growth touted at chamber event where trade war dominated discussion

Photo: Castanet Jim Anderson, Venture Kamloops executive director, presents in front of more than 200 attendees at the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday, March 13.

Business and government leaders shared their vision for Kamloops as a quickly growing city — albeit one bracing for the impact of shifting tariffs — during a Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce event Thursday night.

The ongoing trade war between Canada and the U.S. was threaded through each presentation and a panel discussion, with speakers noting the current climate of uncertainty.

“The trouble with this, is that there is no economic sense or logic being applied. We’re being held hostage by the whims of one particular individual — and we don't know what's going to happen next,” said Jim Anderson, executive director of Venture Kamloops.

Anderson told the audience of about 200 people that impacts on Kamloops were certain — but the extent of those impacts remains to be seen.

“We never know if tariffs are going to make it to the next day, or if they're going to be double, if they’re going to be half, [or] they’re going to be zero,” he said.

Anderson said Kamloops has experienced the cushioning effect of a diverse economy in the past, including during the 2008 recession. However, while the city avoided the “disastrous effects” that hit other places, it wasn’t immune.

Responding to tariffs

Krista Stoesz with the Sc.wenwen Economic Development Corporation, said its forestry development arm is still assessing the full impact of recent changes to U.S. tariffs.

She noted with ongoing trade challenges between Canada and the U.S., it’s important to invest in local food producers — and Sc.wenwen is working to bring local food producers and Indigenous businesses to the forefront.

“Last year, our team launched an Indigenous business directory to promote Indigenous procurement. Procurement has become increasingly important in light of the U.S. tariffs,” Stoesz said.

“The shift toward local procurement helps businesses ensure more predictable pricing, strengthen regional economies and maintain supply chain resilience.”



Stoesz said Sc.wenwen is developing an Indigenous procurement guide and will launch procurement coaching sessions for Indigenous businesses.

Peter Milobar, MLA for Kamloops Centre, said there has “thankfully” been more focus on removing interprovincial trade barriers.

He said aside from providing a response to tariffs, this will help grow B.C.’s economy and help the province climb out of its deficit.

“If you take tariffs completely out of the equation, if you want to supercharge the B.C. economy, you need to get rid of those trade barriers or you’re not going to meaningfully grow our economy,” Milobar said.

Business, population growth tracked

Anderson said Kamloops is growing, with data showing steady increases in population, the number of businesses and the number of new business licenses being issued.

“The entrepreneurial spirit and the number of people who are settled in Kamloops and committed to Kamloops continues to grow,” he said.

He said where there has been a lack of light industrial land, which has previously “thwarted the growth of other sectors” in Kamloops, new sites are now becoming available.

The revitalization of downtown Kamloops and the Tranquille corridor are also creating more residential and commercial space.

“The significant investment of local developers has changed the game as far as how we see our town becoming a bigger and better city — makes more opportunity for all of us,” Anderson said.

He said major infrastructure investment by the City of Kamloops is also key, calling the municipality's recreation-focused Build Kamloops program “an economic development no-brainer.”

Developing for visitors, residents

Coun. Nancy Bepple, the deputy mayor for the month of March, said Build Kamloops projects like the performing arts centre and arena multiplex will be key for attracting visitors and offering amenities for residents.

She said the city needs to partner with groups that want to “showcase” the community to the millions of tourists it welcomes each year, pointing to efforts to restore the historic 2141 locomotive as one such example.

Stoesz noted Indigenous tourism in Canada is growing, adding Sc.wen.wen partnered last year with a consulting firm to develop a tourism readiness plan.

“We're excited to move forward with a feasibility and business plan for a new hotel and conference centre, as well as reviving plans for an RV park in Rayleigh,” Stoesz said.

Anderson said while there are challenges, he believes the community is “a really easy sell,” noting Venture Kamloops is investing in a new program to highlight opportunities in the city.

“We're excited about where the community is at. We're excited about the investment of time, blood, sweat and tears that entrepreneurs are investing in our community — and we're happy to be doing the work,” he said.