Kamloops Mounties think violent Sahali retail robberies are linked

Photo: RCMP Police say this man is a suspect in a pair of robberies last weekend at Sahali retailers.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect in a pair of retail robberies in Sahali where the culprit is alleged to have used bear spray.

According to police, officers were called just before 10 p.m. on Saturday to a store in the 1200-block of Summit Drive after an employee was pepper sprayed while trying to stop a thief.

A similar incident was reported a short time later at a store in the 900-block of Columbia Street.

“The attempted robberies occurred in close proximity and are believed to be connected based on the investigations so far,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“In both cases, employees were assaulted with a weapon and merchandise was recovered but ruined. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.”

The suspect is described as a white man standing 5-foot-5. He was wearing brown glasses, grey pants a black jacket and brown boots.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.