Kamloops NorthPaws in need of host families before season gets underway

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws hope to have all their bases covered before the start of the West Coast League season in a few months, but more families willing to host players still need to step up to the plate.

The club’s fourth season on the wood-bat collegiate circuit will get underway in May, but the 'Paws require several more host families to sign up before then.

Host families are asked to pitch in a bed, three meals a day, laundry facilities and other amenities, as well as a safe, non-smoking environment, from late May until mid August.

Operations manager for the NorthPaws, Kolby Lukinchuk, said the club is currently batting under .500 — having secured 16 beds of the approximate 36 it needs.

“I think we've had a lot of interest so far, it's just some people are a little intimidated on not knowing who they're bringing into their house, and that's understandable,” Lukinchuk said.

The club fields college-age players from all over the world, including New Zealand, Japan and the U.S. in previous years. Host families are given a grocery stipend, season tickets and invitations to events.

But Lukinchuk pitched the experience as the real value.

“Whenever somebody asks me about it, I always try and say that it's a bond that you didn't know that you loved,” he said.

“There's times where players are going on hikes with the family, and they're really involved with them, and they develop a really good relationship."

The ballplayers are expected to do their own laundry, clean up after themselves, help with house work, respect household rules and be a positive role model.

More information can be found online.