Kamloops city council eyes public input changes after inquiries paused

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops city council is considering giving the public a soapbox during regular meetings in place of its inquiry period.

Council decided in January to put a two-month temporary pause on public inquiries with staff using that time to decide what a revised version of the longtime agenda item might look like.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, corporate officer Maria Mazzotta presented council with three options — maintain the status quo, extend the pause period or implement a new time for public input, as opposed to public questions.

Council voted 6-1 in favour of recommending altering its procedure bylaw to replace public inquiries with a public input session on agenda items.

“Why? The sense we've gotten from folks at the podium and those in the community ... is what they're looking for is an actual opportunity to comment rather than just ask a question — they want their voices to be heard,” Mazzotta told the committee.

The parameters for the public input session would see a maximum of five speakers per meeting given two minutes each to address council near the beginning of the meeting. Members of the public would have to sign up in advance and indicate what they want to discuss, which cannot include topics for which a public hearing is either prohibited or forthcoming, or already has a public submissions opportunity.

Staff will now prepare bylaw amendments for council to consider next month. If approved, staff will then prepare guidelines and launch a signup process.

Tough to answer on spot

Mazzotta said another rationale for the change is that unexpected questions can sometimes go unanswered, noting there have been multiple times in which a member of the public has been told to email their question to the city, which would then look into the matter and find an answer.

“There are numerous other channels to have questions answered. The podium may or may not be the right place for that to happen,” Mazzotta said.

Asked by Coun. Dale Bass if the change would preclude members of the public from asking questions, Mazzotta said that the time would ideally be reserved for comments. People with questions would be encouraged to use other forms of communication.

Coun. Nancy Bepple cautioned against prohibiting questions from being asked altogether during a public input session, noting some people may ask rhetorical questions and there may be unanswerable questions presented. She also noted the city should ensure the sign up is not entirely online to avoid disenfranchising people.

Coun. Margot Middleton suggested including some sort of notice indicating which items were up for public comment and which were not, which Mazzotta said was a helpful suggestion staff could easily add to agendas.

Mayor wants status quo

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the lone vote against the change. Councillors Katie Neustaeter and Mike O’Reilly were absent from the meeting.

The public inquiries section — which is different from public hearings or public submissions on city business like land use or zoning — allows people to stand and address council for a maximum of five minutes with a question about matters on the meeting agenda.

That’s the model Hamer-Jackson preferred.

He said he thought that process was working well, noting there had been “really great public inquiries” on topics such as the Noble Creek Irrigation System, which saw “people coming in tears” to speak to council.

“I don't know why we're trying to reinvent the wheel here. We've had this in place for many, many, many years,” Hamer-Jackson said.

The pause in public inquiries expires Friday, but council will not have another meeting until April 8.

Mazzotta said council can extend the pause on April 8 in order to avoid reverting back to the status quo before a new public input process is finalized. She said it likely will not be ready for adoption, if approved, until early May.

Porno issue no more

Council opted to review its public inquiries portion of the agenda following concerns from councillors over a pattern of disruptive behaviour.

City staff were asked to address the matter after a September council meeting during which a Zoom user broadcast hardcore pornography to people watching in city hall and online.

“The porn thing, the reason this all got sparked, that's been resolved and that can't happen again, is that correct?,” Hamer-Jackson asked Mazzotta on Tuesday while discussing changes to public inquiries.

Mazzotta replied saying IT staff have put protocols in place to prevent a similar situation from happening in the future.