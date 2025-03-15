City of Kamloops issues lithium battery disposal warning after three fires at recycling plant

Photo: Pexels

After three fires at a local recycling plant in recent weeks, Kamloops residents are being reminded that rechargeable, lithium-ion batteries don’t belong in garbage or recycling carts.

In a City of Kamloops news release, Tolly Anto, plant manager for Emterra Environmental, said batteries and electronics pose a fire hazard when placed in curbside recycling.

“Recently, batteries started smouldering at our recycling facility, posing a significant safety risk to our team and our community and potential loss of assets,” Anto said.

“Fortunately, staff were able to identify and remove the batteries before serious damage occurred, but it’s a dangerous situation that happens much too often.”

Lithium-ion batteries can be found in smart watches, electronics like laptops, tablets and cell phones, power tools, gaming consoles, baby monitors and vape pens. They can be highly reactive and spontaneously reignite.

Maja Rusinowska, manager of stakeholder relations for Recycle BC, said even small batteries can pose a big risk. She noted hearing aids contain a tiny lithium-ion battery that has the potential to cause serious damage.

“Placing hazardous materials such as batteries, propane or butane canisters in your recycling can cause explosions, fires and even injuries or death to recycling workers,” Rusinowska said.

“We strongly encourage residents to think before they put something that is potentially explosive and deadly into a recycling bin.”

Marcia Dick, City of Kamloops solid waste reduction coordinator, said if lithium-ion batteries end up in curbside carts, they could catch fire in the cart, in the collection truck or at a recycling plant — “highly dangerous” scenarios for homeowners and workers.

Rechargeable batteries can be recycled at the Lorne Street and Columbia bottle depots, the Barnhartvale and Mission Flats landfill and diversion areas, and the North-Woods Environmental Services Household Hazardous Waste facility.

Retailers also accept rechargeable batteries for recycling.

Household batteries are accepted free of charge at 27 Thompson-Nicola Regional District solid waste facilities. Electronics and small appliances are accepted at 11 TNRD eco-depots.