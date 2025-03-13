Mounties search for suspect after counterfeit cash passed at Kamloops retailers

Photo: RCMP Police say this man is a suspect after counterfeit $20 bills were passed earlier this month at a number of Kamloops retailers.

Mounties are trying to track down a suspect after phoney $20 bills were passed at a number of Kamloops retailers.

According to police, the funny money was used on March 8 and March 9 at stores in the 900-block of Columbia Street, the 500-block of Notre Dame Drive and the 1000-block of Hillside Road.

“The incidents are believed to be related and involved fake $20 polymer bills,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

She said the fake bills were seized and sent to the National Anti-Counterfeiting Bureau.

Evelyn said Mounties are releasing a photo of the suspect in the hopes that it leads to some tips.

The suspect is described as a white man standing about 6 feet and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and a short brown beard, and was wearing a medical mask.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.