Highway off-ramp to see six-week closure as intersection upgrades constructed

Photo: City of Kamloops Work is getting underway to upgrade an intersection at Highway 1 and Pacific Way, with the off-ramp set to close for six weeks starting Saturday, March 15.

The Highway 1 off-ramp at Pacific Way will be closed for six weeks starting Saturday as upgrade work is carried out on the exit and intersection.

“Following the full closure, expect intermittent partial road closures until the project is completed at the end of June,” the City of Kamloops said in a social media post.

The city is working to expand the westbound Highway 1 off-ramp at Pacific Way by adding a second westbound left-turn lane.

The upgrade will also involve embankment construction, new asphalt paving, a concrete sidewalk and a concrete island, new streetlights and traffic signals, relocation of catch basins, new signage and pavement markings.

The project was first discussed in 2015 when the Cascades Casino opened on Versatile Drive. A study identified a second left-turn lane would be necessary to accommodate higher traffic volumes.

More information on the upgrades can be found on the City of Kamloops website.