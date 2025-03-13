Kamloops artist Twyla Jensen combines alcohol ink, epoxy resin and copper wire for latest exhibition

Photo: Josh Dawson Artist Twyla Jensen will be hosting a talk and tour of her artwork Saturday, March 15.

A local artist will be hosting a talk and tour of their unique artworks at a downtown gallery this weekend in Kamloops.

Artist Twyla Jensen said she uses alcohol ink for her paintings, and has transitioned to include epoxy resin and copper wire for her works.

“I paint the background, and then I create copper trees usually, and then I adhere them to the piece and put the resin over top to protect the copper,” she said.

Jensen said she hopes those interested in her works will find they are unique, and a bit unconventional.

“You’ll see a lot of colour combinations and a lot of jus really super vibrant colour, and a lot of different pieces that you would not see somewhere else,” she said.

Her artwork and jewelry will also sometimes incorporate the ashes of people who have died.

“I have done a copper tree, a smaller one, where I painted the background the colours that the woman's husband liked, made a copper tree and I planted his ashes under the tree,” she said. “So that was really cool piece.”

Jensen said she also makes copper jewelry, something she’s done for over 30 years, but began painting about a decade ago.

She’s mostly self taught and has previously had her work shown in the KOPP Gallery in downtown Kamloops before it shuttered last October.

A talk and tour of Jensen’s artwork will be held Saturday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at Gallery 635 on Victoria Street.