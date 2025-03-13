CN Rail investigating cause of Wednesday derailment north of Kamloops

Photo: Jara Jules

UPDATE: 9:41 a.m.

No one was hurt, nothing caught fire and nothing leaked when a train derailed Wednesday south of Barriere.

That's the word on Thursday morning from CN Rail, operator of the line running through the North Thompson.

In a statement to Castanet, CN said its crews worked through the night at the site of derailment that sent several cars off the tracks, but rail traffic is still not moving through the area.

"Train movements are expected to resume this afternoon, local time. CN crews will remain on site as cleanup activities are ongoing," the statement said.

"CN would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by this event and thanks local first responders for their assistance.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL: 9:14 a.m.

Officials are working to determine what exactly led to a train derailment Wednesday south of Barriere that saw several cars from a CN Rail train leave the tracks.

In a statement to Castanet, CN Rail said its crews and local first responders are responding to the derailment that occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday just south of Barriere.

“Preliminary reports indicate that there are five derailed cars on the mainline,” the statement said.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation and the railway said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

“CN would like to apologize for inconveniences caused by this incident,” the statement reads.

An update is expected later on Thursday.