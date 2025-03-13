Kamloops city council considering licensing short-term rentals under updated bylaws

Photo: Airbnb

Kamloops homeowners with illegal short-term rentals could soon be in compliance with a $67 business license, if a city council committee suggestion comes to pass.

Though many operate, short-term rentals on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo are not allowed under current City of Kamloops bylaws — but that could change.

On Tuesday, council voted to recommend altering its zoning and business license bylaws to align with new provincial legislation on short-term rentals.

Council voted to allow short term rentals — meaning rentals less than 30 days — within the principal residence of a property owner as well as in a separate suit on the property.

That would allow short-term rentals in strata developments, with the strata's blessing. Business licences would also be required for all short-term rentals listed for less than 90 days on a platform like Airbnb or Vrbo.

The proposal will now come before council at a regular meeting for approval, which will trigger require zoning amendments and a public hearing, according to the city’s Community Planning Manager Stephen Bentley.

New regulations coming

As of May 1, all short term rental hosts and host websites need to be registered with a provincial registry, display a municipal business license and be following provincial rules.

In certain municipalities, including Kamloops, the legislation limits short-term rentals to same property as the primary residence of the host.

Bentley noted the downside of the option council is going with is that it will impact the long-term rental market, which has a small vacancy rate in Kamloops at the moment.

“It’s very low. It's 1.4 per cent, so very low rental vacancy out there,” Bentley told council.

On the plus side, he said, there would be more flexibility in the rental market and more opportunities for legalizing illegal suites, which would have to go through the building permit process, Bentley said.

If adopted by council, the zoning regulations would change and illegal short-term rental suite owners would not have to rezone their properties, Bentley told council.

If they wanted those to be legal, however, they would then need to go through a process with the city obtaining a with a business license and a building permit ensure they meet basic life and safety requirements, he said.

According to Bentley there are currently 300 Kamloops short-term rental listings on Airbnb.com alone, 240 of which (80 per cent) are not permitted under current municipal regulations.

'We need those accommodations'

The City of Kamloops defines short-term rentals as properties available to rent for shorter than a month.

The current zoning bylaw only permits bed and breakfast-type accommodations for short-term rentals less than 30 days, of which the city has licenses for 11. The city also has record of 12 boarders and lodgers establishments and six houses with residential suites where the property owner does not live on site.

Council passed on other options presented Tuesday that would have required business licenses for all suites in the city whether short or long-term rentals, as well as one that continued to restrict short term rentals in separate suites.

“We need those accommodations, we know the vacancy rate is low, but not at all costs, including what could be life and limb, so happy with the option two, Coun. Stephen Karpuk told Castanet Kamloops, noting he preferred the option requiring business licenses across the board.

Right now, the city only gets involved with short-term rental operators if there are complaints about a property. Fines can be be issued for the zoning contravention, from a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $10,000 for each offence.