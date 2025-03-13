Kamloops doctor sued by patient, accused of putting wrong lens in eye during cataract surgery

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops ophthalmologist is being sued by a patient who claims he put the wrong lens into her eye during cataract surgery last fall, ruining her 20/20 vision.

Vicki Lynne Thompson has filed a notice of claim in Kamloops provincial court seeking more than $22,000 from Dr. Michael Ross.

In the document, Thompson claims Ross operated on her left eye on Sept. 10, inadvertently fitting her with the wrong lens.

Thompson claims in her lawsuit that she lost her 20/20 distance vision as a result. She also claims to have an audio recording of Ross admitting he gave her the wrong lens.

Thompson is suing Ross for $22,235.55, which includes approximately $5,700 she said she paid for corrective surgery in Abbotsford, as well as more than $16,000 for pain and suffering.

Ross will have 30 days to reply once he has been served.