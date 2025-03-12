Lillooet Hospital emergency department to temporarily close on Wednesday

Photo: Contributed Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.

The emergency department at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed for a 25 hour period starting Thursday morning.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable at the hospital starting Thursday at 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Lillooet Hospital.”

IH said anyone in the community who requires life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 to be transported to the nearest and available facility.

“Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week,” the health authority said.

IH recently stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they are typically due to staffing shortages.