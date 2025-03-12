Kamloops RCMP seek tips to help identify suspect in North Shore booze theft

Photo: RCMP Police say this man is suspected in a Jan. 31 theft from a North Kamloops liquor store.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down the suspect in a theft from a North Shore liquor store.

According to police, a man walked into a store in the 700-block of Tranquille Road at about 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 31 and stole a bottle of liquor.

“Police patrolled the area, but a suspect was not located at the time,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Since then, an image has been obtained and is being released to the public with the hope that someone will know who it is and call the detachment.”

The suspect is described as a white man wearing dark glasses, a grey toque and a blue coat with grey fleece. He was also wearing running shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.