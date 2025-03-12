Kamloops Mounties need help identifying suspect in North Shore burglary

Photo: RCMP This man is suspected by police to have been involved in a burglary on March 4 at a North Kamloops construction site.

Police need help identifying a suspect believed to have been involved in a recent burglary at a North Kamloops construction site.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the 400-block of Cherry Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. on March 4 after burglars broke into a building that is under construction.

Stolen were tools, radios and first-aid kits.

Investigators believe two people were involved.

“As part of the investigation, police obtained an image of one of the suspects and are releasing it to the public in hopes that someone can make an identification,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglary can call police at 250-828-3000.