City of Kamloops files appeal over judge's decision to not award costs after unsuccessful AAP petition

Photo: KTW file

The City of Kamloops is appealing a decision from a B.C. Supreme Court judge who ordered the city cover its own legal costs after a petitioner launched an unsuccessful court challenge over last summer's Build Kamloops alternative approval process.

The city wants Kathrine Wunderlich to pay its bills.

Wunderlich filed a petition in October seeking to overturn bylaws authorizing the city to borrow up to $275 million for a performing arts centre, arena multiplex and future project design work. If she was successful, the largest capital project in the city's history would have been stopped in its tracks.

Justice Joel Groves dismissed the petition, but stopped short of requiring Wunderlich to cover the city’s legal costs.

He ordered each party to pay its own costs. He said he didn’t want a petitioner who brought forward a “reasonable concern” to assume the costs of a large municipality.

According to documents filed with the B.C. Court of Appeal, the city’s lawyers that decision reconsidered, in part because they didn’t get a chance to plead their case.

“Justice Groves issued his costs decision without the benefit of submissions on costs,” the city’s lawyers wrote in the appeal document.

The document said the judge “relied on facts not in evidence in coming to his decision that the parties should bear their own costs” and failed to give weight to Supreme Court Civil Rules, which lay out directives for awarding costs.

She’s appealing too

Wunderlich has also filed an intent to appeal.

She told Castanet Kamloops she is waiting for the judge’s ruling to be transcribed and provided to her, after which she will be able to review them and determine whether she has a case.

Wunderlich said she filed an intent to appeal to make sure she doesn’t miss any deadlines, keeping the door open to seek a review of Groves’ decision. Her intent to appeal was filed the same day as Groves' decision.

“You don't want to take something to the appeals court that you don't feel merits going to the appeals court,” Wunderlich said.

“It shouldn't be that you don’t like the judge’s ruling so we’re just going to appeal — we have to have reason to appeal. And if I feel I have reason to appeal, then I will.”

She said she understands court proceedings cost the city, and herself, a lot of money and angst.

“It does cause a lot of issues, both financially but emotionally as well, and I think that I don't want to be frivolous and not give it the weight that it needs to be given,” she said.

Wunderlich said she feels the city's decision to seek an appeal over the judge's decision on costs was "mean spirited," and she thinks Groves' reasons for not awarding costs were sound.

"Now that we've gone through this process, they're upset that the judge didn't agree with them wholeheartedly, and now they're just looking to recoup their losses," she said.

Dates for the city's appeal hearing have not yet been set, and the status of Wunderlich's appeal won't be known until she is able to review a copy of the judge's decision.