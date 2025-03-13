Prescribed burn set for O'Connor Lake area; BCWS says smoke will be visible

Photo: File Photo

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke may be visible as a prescribed burn is set to take place in the O’Connor lake area as soon as Thursday.

In a news release, BCWS said its crews will be helping the Thompson Rivers Natural Resource District conduct a burn covering up to 3.5 hectares about 23 kilometres north of Kamloops.

“Smoke may be visible from Kamloops, Heffley Creek and surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling along Highway 5 North,” BCWS said.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but the work could begin as early as Thursday.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” the release reads.

If your area is affected by smoke, BCWS said residents should take precautions including running portable air cleaners with windows and doors closed, reduce the amount of time spent outside, manage pre-existing conditions and seek medical care if you have severe symptoms.

BCWS said the burn will help to restore forest health and a properly functioning ecosystem and remove forest fuels to reduce risk of wildfire.