Ministry of Transportation has completed Red Bridge cleanup; planning work now on horizon

Photo: Michael Potestio The view from Lorne Street overlooking where the Red Bridge once stood for decades.

Cleanup of debris from the Red Bridge fire is now complete, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit is reporting.

Meanwhile, the ministry intends to issue a request for proposals soon seeking a consultant planning and design team to help determine what might replace the historic span.

The remnants of the 88-year-old wooden bridge, which burned down in a suspicious Sept. 19 fire, have now been completely removed from the water.

In a press release, the ministry said cleanup efforts have been ongoing since September and, by late February, divers had conducted a final sweep of the riverbed to check for remaining debris.

A remote-operated vehicle was used to film the riverbed and track cleanup progress.

River cleanup finished at the beginning of March. The ministry said onshore work on the north and south sides has concluded, and a beach cleanup and Pioneer Park restoration has been completed.

“Completion of debris removal from the South Thompson River marks a major milestone in the province’s work to alleviate any long-term environmental impact resulting from the Red Bridge fire in Kamloops,” the release stated.

Work crews are gone, but fencing is still blocking some parts of the nearby park.

Police still investigating

The Red Bridge, which connected Kamloops and the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc reserve, burned and collapsed on Sept. 19 at about 3 a.m.

Police are investigating the fire as an arson, but to date have made no arrests. The fire occurred two days after a smaller blaze was reported on the beach below one of the spans, and the second fire is believed to have started on the top and near the middle of the bridge.

Since the fire, the Ministry of Transportation said it has been working with Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops on site cleanup and long-term transportation planning.

The ministry’s next step is to begin its planning work to help determine what might replace the bridge.

Steve Sirett, the ministry's executive director for the Southern Interior, said the entire planning process, including geotechnical and archeological studies that will need to occur, are likely to take 12 to 18 months to complete.

Sirett told Castanet Kamloops there is no specific timeline for rebuilding the bridge due to the amount of planning required.

The province issued a Request for Qualifications to guide a planning study and field investigations at the end of 2024.