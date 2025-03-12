Mounties seek tips in homicide probe three years after woman found dead in Lytton home

Photo: Castanet

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them solve the case of a Williams Lake woman found dead three years ago inside a home in Lytton.

The body of 27-year-old Shenita Myers was found inside a Lytton home on Feb. 19, 2022. Investigators believe she was killed.

Mounties quickly deemed her death suspicious, and major crime detectives have been investigating the case since 2022.

“With the passage of time, it is hoped that someone who may have not been willing or able to talk to investigators two years ago may now be in a better position to provide information,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 1-877-987-8477.