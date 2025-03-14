BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists start a seven-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Maximilian Ruther (L), Michael Potestio (centre) and Aaron Schultze (R) get ready to start spring training for Boogie the Bridge on Tuesday, March 11.

Join columnists Aaron Schulze, Maximilian Ruther and Michael Potestio each Friday morning over the next seven weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 27, in downtown Kamloops.

Pushing past insecurity

Running is my best physical activity. Or my least bad.

To paraphrase Corrado Soprano Junior, I "never had the makings of a varsity athlete."

Growing up I had two left feet, cement hands, the aim of a Star Wars Stormtrooper and undiagnosed ADHD that muddied my perception of instructions given to me by coaches and gym teachers. The simplicity of left foot, right foot — powered by my high metabolism — made thriving at running for distance attainable.

Did I turn that potential into a track career? No, but I was often left standing alone during the beep test in high school. That’s worth something, right?

The remoteness of running those last series of beeps carried over to my recent stretch of getting back into shape. My headphones’ noise cancellation is on as I’m in the gym during quiet hours. Partly for peace, mostly for the insecurity of looking foolish in front of others.

When I realized Boogie the Bridge held training Tuesday nights, I finally signed up after passing the previous three years. Hey, I’m a sleepy guy.

My insecurities and need for remote running went away during my first 10K Sweet session. The warm welcome from everyone made this newbie redder than the vintage Boogie T-shirts. Encouragement from my peers as we circled back throughout Rivers Trail made me forget my burning lungs (first workout after a weekend cold, not my fault), and acid reflux (ate a hotdog, my fault).

These next seven weeks will rule. Get wrecked, insecurity.

-Aaron Schultze, CFJC News

From casual jogger to ultra runner

Hi, I’m Max! I joined RUNClub last year to meet new people and make some friends who enjoy activities like hiking or skiing. I was hoping to connect with others who share a love for the outdoors — maybe I’d even enjoy running as a way to improve my fitness. Oh boy, I had no idea what I was signing up for.

What I didn’t expect was that joining RUNClub would be a pivotal decision — one that set me on an entirely new path with running. When I started, I had no real goals or expectations. But by the end of the program, I completed my first Boogie half marathon, something I never thought I’d do. Thanks to my coaches and teammates, I learned everything I needed to succeed. Before that, I was just a casual jogger, never running more than 30 minutes for fitness.

The Boogie race changed everything. I became curious about my limits and kept pushing further. Later that year, I ran my first marathon and even two local ultra trail races — something I never imagined was possible.

This year, I’m using Boogie Spring Training to build up for my ambitious goals: the Stoked Ultra 50K in Revelstoke, with 3,200 metres (10,270 feet) of elevation gain, and the Berlin Marathon, one of the world’s majors, for which I was lucky enough to win a lottery spot. Running in Germany makes this race even more special, as it brings me back to my country of birth.

Beyond the races, RUNClub has given me more than training — it’s given me a community. I’m now an annual member, and while I do a lot of my training solo, RUNClub remains my home base. The people there feel like family, and that’s what keeps me coming back.

-Maximilian Ruther, RUNClubber

How did this happen?

I still can’t remember why I agreed to do this.

I’ve never been much of a runner — big boned, I think they called it. The most experience I’ve had with running came from my years toiling on the track for Jack Isenor in elementary school over the weeks leading up to the annual track and field day at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The blue ribbon eluded me then, I suspect it will again now as I take on Boogie The Bridge.

As a member of Castanet Kamloops — a proud sponsor of Boogie — there was talk of taking part in the run around the office, so here we are.

My goal? Survival. I signed up for the 5K Sweet run. Not the most difficult, but no cake walk, either.

I’ve now tackled my first week of RUNClub training sessions — which take place Sundays and Tuesdays — in preparation for the big day, and I’ll admit, I surprised myself on day one. I was expecting the first session to be difficult, but I managed through the five-minute walk, one-minute run intervals surprisingly well. Everyone in the group was full of positive vibes and comments, especially founder Jo Berry.

I struggled to keep up with the group on day two, and she was quick to ask me how I was doing and give me words of encouragement.

I also have my always-supportive boss Shannon Mitchell by my side running as a newcomer to Boogie, and we’ll keep each other motivated.

-Michael Potestio, Castanet Kamloops