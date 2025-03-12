Coyote decoys installed at Merritt cemetery to stop marmots from burrowing underground

Photo: City of Merritt The City of Merritt is installing coyote decoys in a cemetery in an effort to deter marmots from burrowing.

Lifelike coyote statues are being installed in a Merritt cemetery in an effort to keep marmots from digging potentially damaging underground burrows.

The City of Merritt operates Pine Ridge Cemetery, 1675 Juniper Dr. Marmots, which are protected under the BC Wildlife Act, pose a potential hazard at the site.

“While we all love our community mascot, these burrowing animals can pose challenges in sensitive areas like the cemetery,” the city said in a post on social media.

The city described the decoys as a “humane” way of dealing with the potential problem.

“We kindly ask that you do not tamper with the decoys, as we are monitoring their effectiveness,” the post read.