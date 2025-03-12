'Speculation, inference and assumption': Judge told petitioners failed to meet burden of proof in O'Reilly case

Photo: KTW file Courtroom 5D at the Kamloops Law Courts, where a group of petitioners was attempting this week to convince a B.C. Supreme Court judge that Coun. Mike O'Reilly should be removed from office.

The lawyer representing a Kamloops city councillor facing a court petition to remove him from office over alleged improprieties has asked the judge to toss the case, arguing the petitioners have “failed to meet their burden of proof.”

Last fall, a group of 10 Kamloops voters filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court looking to disqualify Coun. Mike O’Reilly over an alleged conflict of interest related to his involvement with a $135-million arena multiplex project slated for Dufferin.

The petitioners, who presented their arguments before Justice Kenneth Ball on Monday, claim O’Reilly stands to gain financially because of land in which he has business interests a few kilometres away.

Sara Dubinsky, O’Reilly’s lawyer, said in court Tuesday there is no merit to the allegations. She said the 10 voters bear the burden of proving the councillor had a conflict of interest — which, she argued, they have failed to do.

“In support of this allegation, what the petitioners proffer, in my submission, is only speculation, inference and assumption,” Dubinsky said.

Dubinsky said petitioners tended to use words like “believe,” “potential” and “could be” to frame arguments about O'Reilly's supposed conflict, but she told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Ball suspicions aren’t enough to support a finding of pecuniary interest.

“Not only have the petitioners failed to meet their burden of proof, offering no evidence to substantiate their allegation, but the evidence that is before the court amply demonstrates that Coun. O’Reilly does not have pecuniary interest in relation to the arena multiplex,” she said.

She asked the judge to dismiss the petition and award O’Reilly lump sum costs.

Denis Walsh, one of the petitioners and a former city councillor, said the 10 voters shouldn’t be on the hook for court costs even if the judge rules in favour of O’Reilly, because they brought their petition forward “in good faith and in the public interest.”

No irregularities in shares

O’Reilly is president and CEO of Comet Industries, which is developing land it purchased 50 years ago for light industrial use. The 190-acre property is a four-kilometre drive from the arena multiplex site.

The petitioners claim the location of the arena multiplex could increase the Iron Mask Industrial Park’s lot values and sales. They said the lot could be used as a staging area for suppliers and contractors needed for recreation facility construction.

On Monday, Ball asked petitioners repeatedly whether they had any evidence to back up their claims.

Dubinsky told court O’Reilly owns about 0.389 per cent of shares in Comet Industries, and there hasn’t been any irregularities in trading value since the multiplex location was announced.

She said shares traded between $3.75 and $5 per share, sitting at $4.25 on July 30, the day council voted to authorize an alternative approval process for Build Kamloops loans — including borrowing for the arena multiplex. Shares fell to $4 in August of 2024, and sat at $4.25 in December of 2024.

The lawyer said there are more than 3,300 parcels of land within a four-kilometre drive of the arena multiplex site, so there is shared interest between the councillor and a “significant segment of City of Kamloops electors who also have ownership interests in properties in proximity to that site.”

She said O’Reilly has taken responsibility to declare conflicts on previous council decisions, noting over his two terms on council, he’s recused himself more than 80 times — mostly over matters related to land or development.

In any case, Dubinsky argued, the petitioners' filing is statute barred.

She said the Community Charter sets out a 45-day time limit for electors to file after the alleged basis for disqualification is made known — and because one of the petitioners was present at a July 30 meeting where council voted on the Build Kamloops AAP, this deadline was exceeded.

Petitioners said they didn’t have full knowledge of the alleged conflict until later in the year.

Asking for new multiplex location

In addition to O'Reilly's removal from council, petitioners are also asking the court to cancel the City of Kamloops’ decision on the location of the multiplex and to order the municipality to undertake a new process to determine another site.

“If Mr. O'Reilly is found to be in pecuniary conflict of interest, there's no real remedy to prevent Comet Industries’ almost certain direct benefit and Mr. O'Reilly’s subsequent indirect pecuniary gain,” said Walsh, a former city councillor and one of the petitioners who presented the group’s arguments in court.

“The multiplex must purposely be located elsewhere.”

The city’s lawyer, Tyson McNeil-Hay, said O’Reilly’s vote on the arena multiplex “was not determinative,” and invalidating his vote would not change any decisions related to the Build Kamloops project.

Ball reserved his decision.