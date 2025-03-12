Rivers Trail upgrades, in-house security among Kamloops budget items given green light

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops city council approved almost all of its supplemental budget items, increasing this year’s average property tax increase to about nine per cent for 2025.

Dustin Rutsatz, the city’s financial planning and procurement manager, said the supplemental budget items will see the tax rate increase move a little over half a per cent from 8.42 to 9.03 per cent, which is more than a $200 increase for the average assessed home.

City council addressed supplemental budget items at a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday.

The approved supplemental items will now come back to council for inclusion in this year’s budget and the 2025-29 financial plan bylaw at council’s April 8 regular meeting.

Rutsatz said the only item adding to this year’s taxes from the supplemental list is hiring more community service officers to replace security contracts.

“[Everything else was] coming from other funds or in future years,” Rutsatz said. “I look over the five year [plan] there will be some changes to that five year forecast.”

Only one item — a protective services training centre — was denied by the council committee. The remaining seven were approved as previously recommended by staff except for some modifications council made to requests for cooling stations and roadwork on River Street and Schubert Drive.

Fully staffing the Dallas firehall, brining security services in-house with additional CSO’s and an operations centre, a bike valet and downtown public realm fund were all approved as recommended.

Staff had proposed creating an expanded training centre for KFR, RCMP and the city’s Community Services division, but council ultimately rejected the idea by a 4-3 vote. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and councillors Nancy Bepple, Kelly Hall and Margot Middleton voted in opposition. Coun. Mike O'Reilly and Coun. Katie Neustaeter were absent.

Approval would have taken $750,000 out of the gaming fund for design work for the facility this year.

The facility would have included a shooting range, classrooms, a gymnasium, a scenario warehouse and supporting infrastructure, eliminating travel costs currently incurred to receive certain training at facilities elsewhere in the province.

Security to be in-house

Kamloops council approved a staff request to bring its security services in-house at a cost just under $1 million per year. The move will see the city hire 10 more community service officers between 2025 and 2028, offset by removing security contracts.

It will also spend $50,000 to set up a 24/7 operations centre at 340 Victoria St. — a location currently used as an office for Community Services Officers. That facility will be used to collect and monitor all CCTV footage from all city-owned cameras to enhance security in the city.

Council approved the idea 4-2 with Mayor Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Bepple opposed. Coun. Sarai declared a perceived conflict of interest as his son is a CSO member and recused himself from the vote.

Hamer-Jackson asked if the measure was necessary now, while Bepple said she had concerns with the video cameras in public spaces and the idea CSOs would now be delivering security services at select businesses.

Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said the city currently budgets about $300,000 each year for security services, but spends about $700,000 annually.

Dallas firehall fully staffed

Council approved converting the existing Dallas fire station from a paid on-call model to a fully-staffed model in response to growing call volume in east Kamloops.

The city will now spend $200,000 in 2025 on design work to rebuild Station 6. Twenty firefighters will then be hired between 2026 and 2027.

Councillors Middleton, Hall and Bepple were in favour of an option that would have delayed the hiring of firefighters for the station to 2027 to save on taxes, but council ultimately approved the motion as recommended 4-3 with councillors Bass, Karpuk, Sarai and Mayor Hamer-Jackson voting in approval.

Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said there’s been an increase in call volume to KFR form the Dallas area, which has been attributed to ongoing development being completed, brining in more people living in that part of town.

Hall noted there are about 4,000 more people living in Westsyde, which just recently converted from paid on-call to a full-time service firehall, and felt that while the project was “essential” for the community in the future, it could wait to allow the city more financial flexibility.

Uzeloc said though Westsyde was paid-call, it had two full-time staff who co-ordinated the response, whereas the Dallas firehall is entirely paid on-call staff.

Hamer-Jackson noted there’s been lot of growth in the Dallas area and felt the time was right to act proactively to the need rather than reactively.

“I think that being proactive is so much smarter,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Uzeloc said staffing is to be in place by mid-2027, though the new firehall might take until 2028 to compete.

Public realm fund approved

Council approved spending $93,400 in each of 2025 and 2026 to continue operating a bike valet service. This service was pilot tested in 2024 outside Kelson Hall.

The business case involves spending $93,400 from the city’s climate action fund reserve to deliver the bike valet service from May to early September — six days per week, 12 hours per day. The west plaza at the Sandman Centre is being considered as a location.

The initiative was approved 6-1 with only Coun. Middleton opposed, noting she could see doing it if there was a user fee attached.

Staff expect to hand the valet service off to a non-profit group in the long-term.

The creation of a public realm improvement fund for the Downtown Kamloops Business Improvement Association was approved unanimously. With $250,000 from the city’s gaming reserve, the BIA could implement potential projects like adding benches, green spaces, safety and decorative lighting, trash receptacles, or a pedestrian plaza or town square.

Council approved a $250,000 public realm improvement fund for the North Shore Business Improvement Association as a supplemental budget item in 2023.

Fewer cooling stations passed

Council was asked to consider setting aside $225,000 from the city’s climate action reserve to purchase, install and operate up to 10 misting stations within the city over three years, but ended up approving just $78,000 to fund a third of them as a pilot project for 2025.

Coun. Bepple and Mayor Hamer-Jackson each expressed concern over the potential for the misters being vandalized.

“My only fear is it’s going to be an attractant for the wrong population,” Hamer-Jackson said, noting the idea reminded him of the Portland Loo public restrooms. “I remember they became an attractant for the wrong population, so when the regular population were afraid to use them, they actually took them out.”

According to city staff, the misters should be strategically located in areas exposed to the summer heat and high traffic areas like bus exchanges. Parks and sports facilities will also be considered and selections will depend on need and availability of potable water.

Uzeloc said the misters are expected to aid people who don’t have access to air conditioning, and cannot get to a cooling centre. They’re also intended to encourage people not to enter the river to cool off, which can be a safety issue.

The misters are to be installed as part of a pilot project in 2025 and evaluated by council in a year.

Schubert path to be repaved

Council approved improvements to the multi-use path along Schubert Drive to go along with already planned water main and dike upgrades.

Those improvements will see a 2.3 km stretch of the multi-use pathway receive new asphalt and council’s decision will add another kilometre of the path outside the work repaved as well for an additional $500,000 for a total $11.3 million project.

Council nearly went with a more expensive option — one that would’ve cost $19.1 million and involved adding street lighting to the multi-use path, concrete barriers, fencing and storm sewer upgrades in addition to the planned waterworks and repaving.

Bepple moved that option but it was defeated by a 6-2 vote with only Bepple and Middleton voting to approve.

Coun. Kapruk then moved the cheaper option and it passed 6-1 with only mayor Hamer-Jackson voting in opposition.

Hamer-Jackson said he wouldn’t support the project because he felt the path was in good shape. Coun. Hall disagreed with the mayor on the status of the path, but said he "didn’t have an appetite" for the more expensive option.

Design work is expected to begin in 2026, and construction is slated for 2028 and 2029.

No sidewalk for River Street

For River Street, council also voted to move ahead with already planned road resurfacing, water main and sewer upgrades and added in a community network fibre extension to the project.

That extension was part of a separate option that carried a larger and more expensive scope for River Street — a sidewalk, and parking lot and boulevard improvements.

Council ended up approving a $10 million project rather than a $15.6 million one.

Council voted 4-3 in favour of the smaller scaled option, with Sarai saying he thinks sidewalks should be prioritized around schools and Hamer-Jackson doubting there being much foot traffic to warrant a sidewalk.

The motion passed with Bepple, Middleton and Hamer-Jackson voted in opposition.