'He was really distraught': First responders rescue man trapped in downtown Kamloops culvert

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Fire Rescue, RCMP officers and paramedics converged at the alley between Victoria Street and Seymour Street for a man trapped in an aqueduct.

Tracy Boucher was taking her dog for a walk when she heard a man's voice yell for help.

Boucher, who owns Parlour Eleven Tattoo, 225 Seventh Ave., said the voice came from the Peterson Creek culvert running beneath her business — and he sounded trapped.

“He was really distraught and yelling for help,” Boucher said. “I asked him if he wanted help, and he said, ‘Yeah, get me out of here.’”

She said the trapped man told her he was abandoned and was “freezing and going to die." She gave him a blanket to stay warm.

She called 911 for a wellness check and first responders quickly converged in the alley between Victoria Street and Seymour Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue acting captain Mike Silva said firefighters used bolt cutters to cut the lock on the fence surrounding the aqueduct and freed the man

“They were here in like two minutes, they were here super fast — I was super happy about that,” Boucher said.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed it responded to the scene for a report of a person in need of medical attention. A spokesperson said paramedics provided emergency treatment at the scene and transported one person to hospital.

Boucher said she received warnings from the owner of the building that it was common for homeless people to use the Peterson Creek culverts as shelter, and she has been on the lookout in case someone was in trouble.