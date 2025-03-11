BC Wildlife Park racoons, foxes play with barrels donated by Kamloops winery

Photo: BC Wildlife Park

The resident racoons and foxes at the BC Wildlife Park are busy exploring new wine barrels donated by Monte Creek Winery, just in time for the park to reopen for spring.

The BC Wildlife Park posted photos to social media showing the animals investigating their new digs.

“The barrels will serve as cozy hideouts and playful spaces for the animals,” the park’s post said, also thanking Monte Creek for the donation.

The park has been closed for winter since January, slated to reopen on Saturday for spring break.

From April 1 to June 30, the park will be open weekends from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and from July 1 to Sept. 1, it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about hours and rates, click here.