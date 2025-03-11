Indigenous artists breathing new life into Kamloops' Phoenix Centre

Photo: Day One Society (L-R): Secwépemc Arts & Cultural Coordinator Laura Saul, Cultural Educator & Assistant Manager Greg Ferguson, Day One Society executive director Siân Lewis, and multimedia specialist Lyle Paul.

A new artwork initiative at the Phoenix Centre detox facility aims to create a sense of connection and safety for Indigenous and non-Indigenous clients alike.

In a news release, Day One Society, which operates the facility, said the project is being headed up by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc language and culture department.

The artwork will depict the local territory of the Secwepemc people and will include a large floor decal in the main entrance and reception area and two wall installations in the youth common room.

"Day One Society services are located on Secwépemc territory, and we respect and honour our relationships with the Indigenous people of this land," said executive director Siân Lewis.

"The help, hope, and healing we provide at Day One Society are fortified by this land and our ever-evolving relationship with the people of this territory."

Up to 40 per cent of the facility’s clients identify as Indigenous and Lewis said the art pieces are essential to demonstrate the society’s commitment to supporting Indigenous people and creating an inviting space.

Tk'emlups artist Laura Saul said she was excited to collaborate on the project alongside Greg Ferguson, Elsie Joe and Lyle Paul, and the artwork holds special significance for the Secwépmc community.

“In our first image, we depict a coyote at the base of a mountain, gazing into a river. I want to convey that he's more than just an animal — he's at rock bottom, surrounded by jagged rocks,” Saul said.

“Yet further up the mountain, he accepts help from another coyote in a heartfelt exchange."

Saul and her team of artists say they’re aim is to we’ve a visual narrative that honours the stories of the past and emphasize healing and community connection.

"If there's ever a time someone needs to find strength, perhaps they can reflect on their connection to the land, natural medicines, and traditional healing practices,” she said.

The project is being funded by BC Housing, which said art and cultural initiatives play a vital role in helping people feel at home and improving wellbeing.