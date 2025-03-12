Kamloops man must repay $9,000-plus after admitting string of Facebook Marketplace frauds

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man has been ordered to pay more than $9,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to a series of Facebook Marketplace frauds targeting high-value Apple electronics.

Cole Thomas Wayne Campbell, 21, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Monday to five counts of fraud under $5,000.

The offences took place in 2023 in Calgary, where Campbell was living at the time. In each case, he used phoney cheques to pay for expensive electronics listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace — including iPhones, an iMac computer and MacBook laptops worth more than $2,000.

Defence lawyer Larry Hurd said Campbell regrets his actions.

“He was living with friends who were not a good influence on him,” he said. "Unfortunately at his young age, he was misled — but he’s here to face the music.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for 10 months of house arrest, to be followed by 15 months of probation, during which time Campbell will be required to complete 20 hours of community service.

He was also ordered to pay $9,150 in restitution, which is the total value of the frauds to which he pleaded guilty.