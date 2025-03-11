Kamloops-Thompson school district will be 'hyper-vigilant' as relief costs soar

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops-Thompson school district says it will need to be "hyper-vigilant" in keeping relief costs down if its to keep pace with its budget plan, and will need to find a way to cover millions in cost increases expected next year.

As a result of a piece of revenue being counted twice in the district’s financial forecast, SD73 spent funds it didn’t have — resulting in a $2-million deficit last year and requiring the board of education to approve a series of cost-saving measures.

The board of education heard Monday night its finances were on track to come in on budget but increases in relief costs remains a high risk area and were about 2.2 per cent higher in January compared to last year — an increase of about $400,000.

“It is fairly essential that we continue a really vigilant look at those relief costs just to ensure that we can cross the finish line,” said SD73 acting secretary-treasurer Robbin Tallon.

“If we see months where we continue to track over and over, at that point we'll have to discuss what kind of impact that could have.”

Tallon said unrestricted reserves that would normally be used to cover the rising costs are still being built back up after the shortfall.

Relief costs have doubled in SD73 over the last five years and surpassed the district’s budget by $2.3 million last year. The district said exponential increases to relief have been seen across the province.

SD73 paused a plan to put unqualified educational assistants into classrooms to cover certified education assistant absences.

Costs going up by millions

From March 11 to March 26, SD73 will be consulting with the public on next year’s budget, which is expected to be approved by the board in May.

The district is looking at approximately $5.75 million in cost increases next year, including $1.9 million more in relief costs, $1 million more in teacher salaries and another $1 million in benefits — all of which are pressures SD73 says are being felt provincewide.

Tallon said teacher salaries are increasing regardless of negotiations for contractual increases, inflationary increases on insurance, legal, digital and fuel costs are being seen, and slight increases to portable moves and vehicle replacement costs are expected, among other pressures.

Increases specific to SD73 include $450,000 for staffing changes and Sníne elementary opening.

While SD73 has seen enrolment increases over the last seven years, 2024 enrolment was lower than projected and numbers are expected to continue to flatten over the next 10 years.

“We're starting to see that there's a potential for flattened enrolment, and so we can't rely on the increased revenue from our substantial enrolment growth that we have seen in previous years to fund any of the cost increases that we are looking at,” Tallon said.

Trustee Shelley Sim emphasized that the overruns are not related to the accounting error, but that increasing costs mean the district will have “to do more with the same.”

Budget on track

As of the Jan. 31 financial actuals, benefits were 1.97 per cent higher over the same time last year, which was attributed to changes to how invoices are processed, and supplies and services were 4.34 per cent below last year.

“It's an indicator that we are on track to meet and maintain our amended annual budget,” Tallon said.

The board of education approved its amended annual budget last month, and is planning for a surplus $390,539 — which would bring its internally restricted reserves to $1,842,797.

In order to meet its budget, SD73 said it will be monitoring its salaries for educational assistants and support staff, replacement costs for all employees and supplies and services for individual departments and schools.

Tallon said the district would continue to review positions as they become vacant to see which can be cut, continue to use non-enrolling teachers as relief, review requests for teachers on call and do monthly financial reviews.

Risks to the district’s budget plan include rising relief costs provincially, benefits costs, departments and schools at risk of exceeding their budgets and inflationary costs.

“With the potential tariffs, those will also have a potential impact as well,” Tallon said.