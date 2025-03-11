'A very serious allegation:' Judge asks petitioners for proof in case against O'Reilly

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Coun. Mike O'Reilly.

Petitioners looking to remove a Kamloops city councillor from office were asked repeatedly Monday by a frustrated B.C. Supreme Court judge whether they had any evidence to back up their claims.

Denis Walsh, one of the 10 Kamloops voters looking to disqualify Coun. Mike O’Reilly, started off a two-day hearing by presenting the petitioners’ arguments to Justice Kenneth Ball.

Ball has yet to make a decision on the matter. So far, he's only heard from the petitioners.

They want O’Reilly removed from his council seat over an alleged conflict of interest related to the councillor’s involvement with a $135-million arena multiplex project slated for Dufferin. They claim he stands to gain financially because of land he has business interests in a few kilometres away.

O’Reilly is president and CEO of Comet Industries, which is developing land for light industrial use a four-kilometre drive from the arena site. He has maintained he doesn’t stand to gain financially from the multiplex development, and has asserted the petitioners don't have concrete evidence to support their claims he does.

Walsh told court that O’Reilly, who was chair of the Build Kamloops committee, “must be held responsible for choosing not to recuse himself” from multiplex project votes.

“Mr. O’Reilly held the position of considerable influence, responsibility, trust and respect as Build Kamloops chair," said Walsh, a former city councillor. "Build Kamloops working group members looked to him to guide them through a fair and reasonable process."

Ball cut in, asking Walsh if he had any evidence before the court to back up that statement.

”I can’t think of a direct reference,” Walsh replied after a pause, then added, “we can just omit the last sentence in that paragraph there.”

Ball cautioned Walsh that he must be able to prove what he says in court.

“It’s a very serious allegation," the judge said. "Then saying, ‘We put that in there, and we don’t have any evidence to support it’ — who does that tell against? That doesn’t tell against Mr. O’Reilly.”

'We can't prove that'

Walsh said O’Reilly’s potential for financial gain “appears to be substantial,” arguing his company is “well positioned to gain from increased lot sales.”

He said material removed from the multiplex site “could be dumped directly in Iron Mask areas needing fill,” something the judge said amounted to speculation.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Ball added.

Walsh said land speculation could impact O’Reilly because a major recreational facility would serve the southwest sector of the city “like an anchor store would in a mall” — a statement containing an assumption the judge noted wasn’t backed up by evidence.

“His and Comet Industries’ potential pecuniary gain is significantly distinguished from the general electorate, business operator or property owner in the southwest sector because Iron Mask appears positioned to benefit from all stages of the multiplex project, from site preparation, construction, operation and use,” Walsh said.

The judge cut in to say he hadn’t yet been provided with “any evidentiary basis for that statement.”

“I could say, 'appears possibly positioned?'” Walsh replied. “But we can’t prove that.”

O’Reilly's response to the petition, filed in December, said there hasn’t been any irregularities in the trading value of Comet shares since the arena multiplex location was unveiled. It also said the industrial park site, which has been owned by Comet for 50 years, doesn't require fill.

No 'free ride'

Proceedings were slowed numerous times as Ball explained to the petitioners why some of their affidavits and exhibits were inadmissible. He noted sources of information need to be clearly stated so they could be tested for reliability, competency and appropriateness.

Petitioners also received a reprimand for bringing forward allegations about people who weren’t parties in the proceedings — an action the judge called “completely unfair.”

Ball took issue with a quote appearing in the petitioners' documents that mentioned O’Reilly’s wife, as well as comments about Kamloops realtor Brendan Shaw.

The judge noted such people are not named parties in the case and haven’t been given notice or a chance to defend themselves.

“You don’t just get a free ride to say anything you want about anybody. That’s not the way the system works,” Ball said.

Bronwyn Scott, who is not a lawyer, has been acting as agent for the 10 petitioners. She did not present any of their arguments to the judge on Monday, leaving that to Walsh.

Lawyers for O’Reilly and the City of Kamloops said they didn’t take a position with respect to Scott appearing as the petitioners’ agent.

But court heard one of the city's lawyers has filed a complaint with the Law Society of B.C. against Scott for the unauthorized practice of law.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday.