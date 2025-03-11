Merritt men get probation for beating supposed thief after valuable tools stolen from trucks

Photo: Castanet

Two men have pleaded guilty to assault charges after they took the law into their own hands when their trucks were broken into in Merritt.

Lucas Alexander Mario Thurber, 30, and Taylor Joseph William Snihur, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of assault. Additional charges of unlawful confinement were stayed after sentencing.

Court heard both men had their trucks burgled separately in Merritt last summer, resulting in significant losses — $10,000 worth of tools taken from Thurber’s truck and $1,000 worth of tools stolen from Snihur.

“The two accused asked around some individuals and came to believe that the victim, Colby Adamson, had been responsible for the thefts,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

"As a result of that, on Aug. 19, 2024, they were driving around Merritt when they saw the victim in the parking lot of an A&W.”

Varesi said the men approached Adamson and asked his name, then they attacked. Snihur took Adamson to the ground and Thurber began to punch him.

The whole incident was captured on surveillance cameras. Varesi said the injuries to the victim were minor — a cut lip and some bruises.

Wrong man targeted?

The vigilantes likely got the wrong guy. According to a police report, Merritt Mounties don’t believe Adamson broke into Thurber and Snihur’s vehicles.

No one has been charged in relation to the thefts.

“There’s a suggestion in the police report that they don’t believe it was Mr. Adamson and that they got the wrong person," Varesi said.

Court heard both men were described in the police report as "upstanding, hardworking members of the community." A number of reference letters were also filed in court.

"This appears to be a situation where they allowed their frustration to take over and they took matters into their own hands — and that can’t happen," Varesi said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission that will see both men spend 12 months on probation, with conditions requiring they complete 20 hours of community service and stay away from Adamson.

“You have to put your faith and trust in the RCMP in these circumstances,” the judge said. “Otherwise you risk running afoul of the law, as you have done."

Phillips granted Thurber and Snihur both conditional discharges, meaning their criminal records will remain unblemished if they complete probation without incident.

It’s not Adamson’s first time drawing the ire of angry vigilantes. In 2021, he was targeted by a "lynch mob” following an uptick in crime in the Kamloops neighbourhood where he was living. The case was mentioned in court by Thurber's lawyer.