Canadian Home Builders’ Association urges more collaboration with city to address housing affordability

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association is urging the City of Kamloops to collaborate to address the housing crisis.

The CHBA's 2024 Municipal Benchmarking study ranks municipalities in factors that affect housing affordability, including planning features, approval timelines and government charges.

It was Kamloops’ first year in the study, ranking ninth out of 23 cities — above places like Vancouver, Toronto and Burnaby.

According to CHBA, it had to rely on publicly available information because the City of Kamloops did not provide data for the study, which it says signals a need for better transparency and collaboration.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said he thought Kamloops ranked “not bad” in the study, but questioned CHBA's statement addressing the response to its data request.

“They sent an email, but it didn't say it was for the CHBA — and actually, the local CHBA didn't know what was coming out either,” he said.

“We have a great relationship, but they didn't know and we didn't know. So next time, I'm going be writing back to them to make sure that they're a little bit more clear in their communications for everybody's sake.”

Kwiatkowski said he was looking forward to the next study and said the city would be partaking the next time around.

He thought Kamloops would be ranked higher in the next study, given efficiencies that have been made since some of the data had last been made public.

'A pressing issue'

“By working together with the City of Kamloops to streamline approvals and increase building affordability, we can ensure a more efficient process that benefits homebuyers, builders, and the broader community,” said CHBA Central Interior president Chris Crowell.

“Housing affordability and supply challenges remain a pressing issue, and this report highlights where we can improve.”

The CHBA gave the city a score of 35 per cent on planning features, which it says shows a need for improvement in application processing.

The study found the average approval timeline for developments is 6.9 months, and the municipality charges $33,200 per low-rise unit and $8,000 per high-rise unit.

The study also found indirect costs from delays, such as property taxes and rising construction costs, impact housing affordability in Kamloops.

It said its study highlights worsening housing affordability due to increasing municipal development charges and slow approval processes.

Across the country, the study found low-rise development fees have risen by an average of $27,500 per unit since 2022, pushing the national average to $82,600 per unit.

High-rise development fees have risen $3,000 per unit on average, making the national average $35,000 per unit.

“B.C. and Ontario have seen a decline in development application submissions due to rising costs and economic uncertainty, while more affordable markets like Alberta are experiencing growth,” the CHBA report said.