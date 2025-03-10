Performance of Beethoven's only opera to be shown at Paramount Theatre

Photo: KTW File Photo

A performance by the New York Met Opera of the only opera Beethoven ever composed will be streamed live this weekend in downtown Kamloops.

Fidelio is the fourth performance in a series of eight by the New York Metropolitan Opera being livestream at the Paramount theatre following a successful fundraising campaign last summer.

The Kamloops Film Society says the opera follows Lenore, the faithful wife who risks everything to save her husband from the clutches of tyranny.

The cast includes soprano Lise Davidsen, tenor David Butt Philip, bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny, bass René Pape, soprano Ying Fang, tenor Magnus Dietrich and bass Stephen Milling.

Fidelio will be live-streamed at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, March 15, starting at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Susanna Mälkki will conduct the performance, which was first performed in Vienna in 1814.

Tickets and further information is available online.