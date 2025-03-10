Stranded hikers rescued from Cinnamon Ridge trails over weekend

Photo: Castanet

A pair of weary hikers were rescued over the weekend after they became stranded while traversing trails in the Cinnamon Ridge area.

Kamloops Search and Rescue search manager Alan Hobler said a dozen of its members responded after being tasked out by Mounties to access and rescue the hikers in the Cinnamon Ridge Hoodoos trails area.

Hobler said the hikers unknowingly wandered off the trail and ended up in a cliffed area.

“[They] ended up on one of the ledges on this cliff and didn’t realize they were in trouble and called for help,” he said.

“We had phone contact with them and as we were talking they said that they were getting very tired and they were at risk of falling.”

He said KSAR ramped up its response and called in Kamloops Fire Rescue and its rope rescue team.

“One of our members was first on scene and was able to assess it, and KFR showed up shortly after that and was able to to get them off of the ledge,” Hobler said.

He said neither of the hikers were injured. Both were walked out by the rescue teams.

Hobler said the pair did a lot right — including recognizing they were in trouble and reaching out for help as soon as possible, wearing adequate clothing and packing food and water.

“Being prepared when you go out on a hike, just make sure you have have the appropriate supplies and the ability to communicate in case something does happen,” he said.