Merritt firefighters make quick work of season's first grass fire

Photo: Merritt Fire Rescue Department

Firefighters in Merritt made quick work of the first grass fire of the season over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called on Saturday to a small blaze burning downslope of homes in Miller Estates.

Merritt Fire Rescue crews took care of the 0.37-hectare fire, and thanked neighbours for their help prior to the arrival of first responders.

“As spring continues, please exercise caution,” MFRD said in a post on social media. “Conditions are already conducive to fire starts.”