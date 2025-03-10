Sunny conditions forecast for most of the week, slight chances of showers

Cindy White

Kamloops is forecast to see a mostly sunny week, although slight chances of rain and periods of cloudiness can still be expected, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canda meteorologist Jennifer Kowal said temperatures are expected to average a high of 10 C and a lows around 0 C.

"They are cooling off slightly, but the cooling off isn't really anything meaningful at this point," Kowal said.

Monday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. A 30 per cent chance of showers is predicted in the afternoon and a high of 9 C is expected. Cloudy periods with chances of showers and a low of -2 C are forecast Monday evening.

Tuesday will see increasing cloudiness and a high of 9 C. Rain or snow are predicted at night when temperatures dip to a low of 3 C.

"Coquihalla Highway might see some snow, and then a little bit of snow into the Kamloops, North Thompson, South Thompson region," Kowal said.

She said conditions this week are predicted to be relatively benign, and no "high impact" weather changes are expected for the remainder of the week.

Sunny skies will continue on Wednesday, when temperatures will reach a high of 11 C. Clear skies and a low of -3 C are expected at night.

Thursday will continue to see sunny skies as temperatures peak at 8 C during the day. Thursday night will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and low of -1 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Friday alongside a high of 9 C. Cloudy periods and an overnight low of 0 C are predicted in the evening.

A mix of sun and cloud and highs around 11 C are forecast for the weekend.