Kamloopsians call for action in march for International Women's Day

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Kamloops on Saturday for speeches and a march in honour of International Women’s Day.

Organized by the Kamloops Women’s Centre to raise awareness of women’s issues, this year’s theme is accelerated action in the continued fight for equality.

“It's all about women's equity and speaking to the different issues that are impacting us as women in the communities across the globe,” event organizer and CEO of the Interior Women’s Centre, Kathleen Lerose said. “At this point in time, it would take 134 years to remove all women globally from extreme poverty.”

She said domestic violence, femicide and unemployment are among the issues that impact women who are in poverty.

LeRose said there’s numerous ways people can support women all year round.

“Hire women in the workplace, you can be an ally to women,” Larose said. “The call of action today is also speaking to government about different funding, things that they can be doing, which is bringing equity to judicial laws, funding more women’s shelters, safe spaces, when you're looking, also, at the community and how we're planning the spaces, how can we make it safer for women as well?”

City of Kamloops deputy mayor for March, Nancy Bepple, was among numerous speakers at the event. She told the crowd gathered at Riverside Park that, while she wanted to wish them a happy International Women's Day, noted it’s “tough times right now” for women as she feels that diversity, equity and inclusion is under attack both in Kamloops and across the world.

“Now is the time to hold what we have and to know that what we want in the future is something that’s important,” Bepple told the crowd.