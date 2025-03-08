Temporary service interruption at Nicola Valley Hospital Emergency Department

Residents of Merritt and surrounding areas are being informed of a temporary disruption to emergency department services at Nicola Valley Hospital.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025. During this time, patients in need of emergency care are advised to seek treatment at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

However, all other inpatient services at Nicola Valley Hospital will continue as usual.

For individuals experiencing life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding, it is crucial to call 911 for transport to the nearest appropriate facility.

If uncertain whether a visit to the emergency room is necessary, residents can contact HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for guidance from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists available 24/7.

The Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department typically operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.