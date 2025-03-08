Kamloops Mounties investigating after bus struck with 'projectile' in downtown Kamloops

Photo: File photo

Kamloops Mounties are investigating after a city bus was hit by what is still, at this point, an unidentified "projectile."

Kamloops RCMP responded at about 7 p.m. Friday to a report of a BC Transit bus being struck by a projectile while travelling west in the 100 block of Victoria Street West.

Unverified eyewitness reports indicate the bus could be seen parked in the 200-block of Tranquille Road with police vehicles around it.

RCMP staff Sgt. Kelly Butler said multiple officers attended the scene and confirmed there were no injuries to any of the passengers on the bus. Passengers were all offloaded onto another bus, she said.

Social media reports suggest the bus was shot at, but Butler said police are still investigating exactly what struck the bus.

"Despite speculations made on social media, the type of projectile has yet to be determined, and Kamloops

RCMP continue to investigate," Butler said in a press release.

Anyone with information, video surveillance or dash cam footage of the area that may have captured the

incident has been asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.