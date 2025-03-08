Precedent kept fire service away when workshop burned along East Shuswap Road

Photo: Michael Potestio This workshop burned down on a rural property outside of fire protection areas on Thursday evening.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District opted not to send a fire truck they could have to extinguish a burning building on a rural property within its boundary, but outside fire protection service area.

On Wednesday evening a metal workshop located in the 1700-block of East Shuswap Road went up in flames with neither Kamloops Fire Rescue nor the TNRD dispatching crews to fight the fire.

The workshop appears to have been gutted and partially collapsed, while a home on the property was untouched by the flames. An employee of the shop, who said he was among a handful of people who attempted to put out the fire with garden hoses, said no one was injured in the blaze and everyone at the scene evacuated safely.

TNRD chief administrative officer Scott Hildebrand told Castanet Kamloops he had to make the difficult decision of whether or not to send a fire truck to the scene and opted not to as the incident seemed to be under control.

“That's not our jurisdiction, to send fire protection out there, it’s just a really horrible decision to have to make,” Hildebrand said, noting the fire was on a property outside of fire protection zones of Kamloops Fire Rescue, Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc and the TNRD’s Pritchard Fire Department.

“When fires happen like that, sometimes they're on their own, which is just unfortunate and a bit of learning for everybody.”

He said KFR or their Pritchard Fire Department would have gone to the fire if asked by the TNRD, but doing so would've created a situation in which there was no one to pay the bill for fire services.

“And then it sets this really awkward precedent that we have these fire service areas, but we're still going to send them [firefighters] anyway to people that aren't included,” Hildebrand said.

He said if there were people who had been trapped by the fire or the adjacent houses were at risk of burning, the regional district would have been more inclined to send in assistance and worry about the cost afterwards.

“But it seemed like it was controlled,” Hildebrand said, adding he heard from police and a TNRD staff member on site that everyone escaped the flames and the property owner was on site trying to protect his property.

Hildebrand noted he was also informed the flames did not spread to the grasslands, but rather subsided and ultimately went out as night fell and cooler temperatures arrived.

Pay your own way?

Asked if there was any consideration of sending in fire services if the property owner wanted to foot the bill, Hildebrand said their course of action had already been determined and the TNRD doesn’t have the jurisdiction or authority to make such an arrangement.

He also noted he himself had no direct contact with the property owner.

KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc said his fire department doesn’t have the authority to respond into the TNRD jurisdiction, so such a scenario of KFR responding to a property outside of fire protection coverage would require an agreement in place between the property owner and TNRD, and KFR would need to have permission from the City of Kamloops to respond.

He said KFR’s base charge for a four-person crew on a fire engine is about $860 per hour, but there would also be other cost factored in to such a scenario, including for equipment wear and tear and adding staff to maintain service levels in KFR’s area of responsibility.

The employee of the property owner said he feels it is unfortunate that bureaucratic red tape got in the way of firefighters being able to prevent some of the damage that was done.

Not much coverage

Uzeloc said there are quite a few places across the province that have no fire protection.

“If there's a fire in the bush, that defaults to BC Wildfire, but for structures, there's big areas [without coverage],” Uzeloc said adding that KFR often fields calls for car fires in areas without fire protection coverage.

Hildebrand said there is no fire service in much of the regional district, noting the 45,000 square-kilometre TNRD has nearly a dozen fire departments, covering just about 15 per cent of the land mass.

He also noted the impetus for the new Monte Creek Fire Department came from a tragic house fire in Monte Creek in which a house outside fire protection areas burned down, killing a resident who intended to donate land for a future firewall.

Hildebrand said there are numerous communities around the regional district that are currently working with them to try to expand fire services.

“After years and years of wildfires, people are much more aware,” he said.