'Trust that you belong': Kamloops leaders give advice for women starting their careers

Photo: Castanet TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir encouraged young women to 'know your passion, visualize your plan' and be determined to succeed.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir says growing up, she never imagined she’d have a political career — but through the challenges, she’s loved building relationships in her role and seeing progress on initiatives that help the community thrive.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to believe in what you do, and you also have to love what you do,” Casimir said. “You also have to always be a person of your word — and that role model for those that you know are watching and also learning from you.”

For International Women’s Day, Castanet Kamloops asked local women in leadership roles what advice would they would give to the younger generation.

“Know your passion, visualize your plan, always collect your resources, always be determined to succeed,” the three-term chief said. “Anything is possible, and the power is also in your hands, and the future really is yours.”

Find mentors

Gillian Balfour, TRU provost and vice president academic, said she believes leadership is about listening, learning, and being willing to step forward when the path isn’t clear.

Balfour encouraged young women to embrace difficulties with confidence, and to seek out mentors who uplift and challenge them.

“Leadership isn’t a solitary journey — it’s about collaboration, courage and resilience,” she said.

Other women also encouraged young people seeking out leadership positions to find strong mentors and allies for encouragement and support.

“When people ask me how I ended up where I am in my life/career, I tell them that ‘I’m just the girl who decided to go for it.’ I am also lucky enough to have a number of incredible women in my life who provide me with advice whenever I need it,” said Jen Fretz, director of Civic Operations for the City of Kamloops.

Fretz, who started her working career in consulting, travelling to job sites across B.C. as an engineer-in-training, said she’s “truly grateful” for the support of these women.

“In short, my advice to women early in their careers is to surround yourself with women mentors — and then go for it,” Fretz said.

Kristin Galan, BCLC’s manager of support experience and operations, said what’s worked for her is a willingness to try new things, having a network of people to bounce ideas off of, and paying close attention to what companies she admires are doing in order to bring that inspiration back to her team.

Carolynn Boomer, PacificSport Interior BC’s 30-year executive director, encouraged young women at the start of their career to not get discouraged if one door closes. She said if someone isn’t successful applying for a job, try to ask why — and find opportunities to develop.

“See what other type of things that that can actually build your resume,” Boomer said.

'Know your worth'

A couple of women said they found themselves in careers they may not have expected.

RCMP Const. Sofie Winkels, who works in the Kamloops detachment’s Community Policing Unit, said she initially wanted to be a teacher, and joining the Mounties was her backup plan.

Early on, she didn’t realize the RCMP was so widespread across the country with diverse roles — and 16 years later, she’s still with the police.

“Keep an open mind and and try it,” Winkels said. “And if you don't like it, go try something else — because there's something out there for everybody.”

Maria Mazzotta, corporate officer with the City of Kamloops, said earlier in her career she had her sights set on other work, but is grateful to be surrounded by a solid team in a role that helps support democracy.

She noted she’s learned a lot from people of all genders and ages, and believes people benefit when everyone is “operating at their fullest strength.”

“For women in particular, but for anybody who feels that they are, for whatever reason, swimming upstream, just know your worth and don't settle,” Mazzotta said.

She encouraged young people to find strong mentors and allies who believe in what’s possible for them.

“Work to create the reality that we need, rather than molding yourself to our current reality — which has proven itself to be unsustainable on multiple fronts,” she said.

'Trust that you belong'

Acacia Pangilinan, executive director of the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce, said her past work and volunteer experiences have shaped how she approaches her current leadership role.

“Don’t be afraid to take up space,” Pangilinan said, adding too often, people can hesitate to step into leadership roles because they feel they must know everything first.

“Trust that you belong in the rooms where decisions are being made. And if those rooms aren’t welcoming? Help build a better one.”