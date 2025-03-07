Nicola Valley Hospital emergency room will close overnight Friday due to staffing shortage

Photo: Contributed Nicola Valley Hopsital

For the seventh time so far in 2025, the Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency room will be closed overnight.

Interior Health has advised the ER will be closed overnight starting at 6 p.m. on Friday until Saturday at 7 a.m. due to a staffing shortage.

Merritt area residents are advised patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during the closure.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

People who need life-threatening emergency care for things such as chest pains, difficulty breathing and severe bleeding should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit HealthLinkBC for non-emergency health information from nurses and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital is normally open 24/7.

Merritt’s emergency department has now been closed seven times so far in 2025. Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz recently said he was sending a $207,000 bill to Victoria for 39 nights of ER closures in 2023 and 2024.

IH recently stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they are typically due to staffing shortages.