Charge laid against trucker accused of assaulting CVSE officer at Kamloops scales

A trucker has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officer at a Kamloops weigh scale.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the weigh scales on the Coquihalla Highway just west of the city on Jan. 23.

According to the union representing CVSE officers, the officer was assaulted while reviewing the driver’s log book on his cellphone.

Jitender Singh, 28, is facing one count of assaulting a peace officer. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on April 24.

BCGEU President Paul Finch previously said the incident highlights the dangers CVSE officers face on a daily basis. His union is calling for the province and CVSE to work together to make the job safer for officers.