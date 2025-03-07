TRU's top academic official will begin new job at Ontario university this summer

Photo: KTW file

Already searching for a president, Thompson Rivers University is now in need of a new provost, as well.

Dr. Gillian Balfour, TRU’s provost and VP academic, will begin her new job under the same title at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., on July 1, according to the university.

Balfour took over the role as provost at TRU in the summer of 2022 after serving as vice-president and academic dean at King’s University College at Western University in London, Ont.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Balfour to the Lakehead community during a critical moment as we embark on a chapter of significant growth,” said Dr. Gillian Siddall, Lakehead president and vice-chancellor, in a news release.

“She offers a fresh perspective through her academic work in sociology and approaches leadership through a lens of progress and inclusivity.”

Balfour said she was excited to return to Ontario, where she has spent most of her academic career, and expressed her gratitude for her time at TRU and her colleagues.

“Lakehead has always been an exemplar of what can be achieved with regards to exceptional student experience and recognition for research excellence,” Balfour said.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Dr. Gillian Siddall, one of the few women university presidents in Canada, and engaging in the work of developing a forward-thinking academic plan and strategy for financial sustainability in unprecedented times for Canada’s post-secondary sector.”

TRU President Brett Fairbairn announced in 2023 he would be stepping down from his role in 2025. The search for his replacement is underway.