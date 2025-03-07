Kamloops product Stankoven dealt to Hurricanes in NHL trade deadline blockbuster

Photo: NHL.com Logan Stankoven

Logan Stankoven is on the move.

The Tournament Capital product was dealt Friday by the Dallas Stars to the Carolina Hurricanes — part of a blockbuster deal that saw star forward Mikko Rantanen move the other way.

In addition to Stankoven, the Stars sent Carolina two first-round draft picks.

Stankoven, 22, is in his second NHL season. He has nine goals and 20 assists this season in 59 games played.

The former Kamloops Blazers captain was drafted by Dallas in the second round, 47th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Stankoven was the AHL's leading scorer last season before he was called up by Dallas.

In Carolina, Stankoven will join a team that is 37-22-4 on the season, good for second spot in the Metropolitan Division.